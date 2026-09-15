Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will transfer 49 nationals, including four women, from Iraqi prisons to serve the remainder of their sentences at Ilam Central Prison, Iran’s Justice Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Iran’s Mehr News Agency cited Askar Jalalian, the ministry’s deputy for human rights and international affairs, saying that most were detained in Iraq on charges related to possession of drugs, medical pills or other prohibited substances, as well as carrying packages belonging to other people.

Iran and Iraq have carried out several prisoner transfers under a bilateral agreement signed in 2014, which allows convicted nationals to serve the remainder of their sentences in their home countries. In March 29, 2026, 43 Iranian prisoners returned from Iraq.