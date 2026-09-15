Israeli forces demolish structures, shell southern Lebanon

Israeli forces demolish structures, shell southern Lebanon
2026-09-15T16:41:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out demolitions, explosions, and artillery attacks across several towns in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanese media.

In Al-Mansouri, Tyre district, troops demolished structures as 155-mm shells struck the Hay Ghazaleh area. Drones were also seen placing explosive-laden barrels on rooftops for later detonation.

Lebanese outlets reported blasts in Kounine, Bint Jbeil district, and Majdal Zoun, Tyre district, that sent tremors through Tyre and surrounding villages, while Israeli troops set fire to the remains of homes in Al-Bayada and shelled Haddatha.

Elsewhere, a drone dropped a stun grenade near a shepherd in the Marjayoun area, as low-altitude flights were recorded over Al-Zahrani, Ghaziyeh, Qanarit, Beirut, and its southern suburbs.

Read more: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe

The Israeli military claimed that its 210th Division had found a “Hezbollah rocket launcher and missiles” in the Jabal Al-Rous area on Monday.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rejected claims that the Lebanese Army was failing to fulfill its responsibilities in the south, insisting that it was “fully performing its duties.” He also backed a continued international military presence in the area after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends.

UNIFIL said it has recorded thousands of breaches of Resolution 1701 since June 21, while the Lebanese Army documented around 7,700 Israeli violations between the signing of the framework agreement on June 26 and September 9.

More than 300,000 people remain displaced despite the June ceasefire, with residents of towns including Al-Mansouri unable to return amid continuing attacks and demolitions, according to the Associated Press. Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll since March 2 at 4,383 killed and 12,406 wounded as of Sept. 10.

Lebanon and Israel are expected to hold another round of US-sponsored negotiations in October, according to a US State Department official.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon

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