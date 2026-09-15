Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out demolitions, explosions, and artillery attacks across several towns in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanese media.

In Al-Mansouri, Tyre district, troops demolished structures as 155-mm shells struck the Hay Ghazaleh area. Drones were also seen placing explosive-laden barrels on rooftops for later detonation.

Lebanese outlets reported blasts in Kounine, Bint Jbeil district, and Majdal Zoun, Tyre district, that sent tremors through Tyre and surrounding villages, while Israeli troops set fire to the remains of homes in Al-Bayada and shelled Haddatha.

Elsewhere, a drone dropped a stun grenade near a shepherd in the Marjayoun area, as low-altitude flights were recorded over Al-Zahrani, Ghaziyeh, Qanarit, Beirut, and its southern suburbs.

Read more: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe

The Israeli military claimed that its 210th Division had found a “Hezbollah rocket launcher and missiles” in the Jabal Al-Rous area on Monday.

#عاجل ‼️ صواريخ ومنصة إطلاق لتنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي قوات جيش الدفاع تعثر على وسائل قتالية في المنطقة الأمنية بجنوب لبنان🔸تواصل قوات الفرقة 210 عملياتها لتطهير المنطقة الأمنية في جنوب لبنان.🔸أمس (الاثنين)، وخلال نشاط القوات في منطقة جبل روس (هار دوف)، عثرت قوات لواء الجبال… pic.twitter.com/atflAw5RSs — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 15, 2026

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rejected claims that the Lebanese Army was failing to fulfill its responsibilities in the south, insisting that it was “fully performing its duties.” He also backed a continued international military presence in the area after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends.

الرئيس جوزاف عون عرض مع وزير الدفاع الفنلندي الوضع في المنطقة عموماً والجنوب خصوصاً.- رئيس الجمهورية اكد ان الجيش يقوم بواجباته كاملة، ولا صحة إطلاقاً للادعاءات الإسرائيلية بشأن تقصيره في أداء مهامه.- الرئيس عون دعا الاتحاد الأوروبي الى المساهمة في اعادة الاعمار، ورحب بأي دولة… pic.twitter.com/wGxZLPVW8N — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) September 15, 2026

UNIFIL said it has recorded thousands of breaches of Resolution 1701 since June 21, while the Lebanese Army documented around 7,700 Israeli violations between the signing of the framework agreement on June 26 and September 9.

Since 21 June, UNIFIL has recorded thousands of violations of resolution 1701. UNIFIL continues to work with the parties to help reduce tensions and support a return to stability. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) September 15, 2026

More than 300,000 people remain displaced despite the June ceasefire, with residents of towns including Al-Mansouri unable to return amid continuing attacks and demolitions, according to the Associated Press. Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll since March 2 at 4,383 killed and 12,406 wounded as of Sept. 10.

Lebanon and Israel are expected to hold another round of US-sponsored negotiations in October, according to a US State Department official.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon