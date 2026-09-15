Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least six Palestinians, including children, since dawn on Tuesday, according to Palestinian media.

Warplanes and drones targeted Palestinians near Al-Furqan Mosque in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the General Security junction northwest of the city, Al-Zawayda in central Gaza, and the industrial area, where two people were wounded.

جريمة جديدة بحق طفل فلسطيني .. لحظة قصف الاحتلال لمصاب مرة آخري والطفل الذي حاول إسعافه بعد دقيقة من إصابته بصاروخ في غزة. pic.twitter.com/L8TKvKYDP0 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 15, 2026

Footage circulated by Palestinian media showed a child crying during the bombardment and a father beside the body of his child, who died in an Israeli airstrike. Another video appeared to capture an injured Palestinian being struck again about a minute after a child approached him in an apparent attempt to provide assistance.

وداع مؤلم.. والد الشهيد الطفل "محمد الزيناتي" أمام جثمانه في غزة، بعد ارتقائه بغارة إسرائيلية. pic.twitter.com/0QoPvW2LRv — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 15, 2026

#شاهد | طفلة من غزة تبكي خوفًا خلال القصف الإسرائيلي المتواصل ..في مشهد يجسد حجم الرعب الذي يعيشه أطفال القطاع. pic.twitter.com/2jdy7u72N9 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 15, 2026

Military vehicles also opened heavy fire south of Khan Younis, while Israeli fire killed a man in Jabalia refugee camp whose two sons had previously been killed, Palestinian outlets said.

The Gaza-run Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11 ceasefire at 1,375 Palestinians killed and 4,686 wounded, bringing the overall toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,789 deaths and 174,798 injuries.

مشاهد من مكان الاستهداف الأخير في حي الشيخ رضوان بمدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/uS3LoldYyq — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 15, 2026

The Israeli military, meanwhile, reported killing Ahmad Batash, identifying him as commander of Hamas’ Jabalia Battalion and accusing him of overseeing weapons management and efforts to rebuild the group’s military capacity.

🔴ELIMINATED: Ahmad Batash, commander of the Jabaliya Battalion in the Northern Gaza Brigade of Hamas’ military wing.As part of his role, the terrorist was responsible for managing & organizing the Northern Gaza Brigade’s weapons and coordinated and facilitated the supply of… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 15, 2026

It further named Hamas commanders Rafat Abu Zamar in Khan Younis and Muhammad Khader Fahmi Aghour in Gaza City among those killed. According to the military, Abu Zamar trained fighters before the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and later worked to develop “combat capabilities,” while Aghour was involved in weapons production.