Six Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza
2026-09-15T15:50:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least six Palestinians, including children, since dawn on Tuesday, according to Palestinian media.

Warplanes and drones targeted Palestinians near Al-Furqan Mosque in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the General Security junction northwest of the city, Al-Zawayda in central Gaza, and the industrial area, where two people were wounded.

Footage circulated by Palestinian media showed a child crying during the bombardment and a father beside the body of his child, who died in an Israeli airstrike. Another video appeared to capture an injured Palestinian being struck again about a minute after a child approached him in an apparent attempt to provide assistance.

Military vehicles also opened heavy fire south of Khan Younis, while Israeli fire killed a man in Jabalia refugee camp whose two sons had previously been killed, Palestinian outlets said.

The Gaza-run Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11 ceasefire at 1,375 Palestinians killed and 4,686 wounded, bringing the overall toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,789 deaths and 174,798 injuries.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, reported killing Ahmad Batash, identifying him as commander of Hamas’ Jabalia Battalion and accusing him of overseeing weapons management and efforts to rebuild the group’s military capacity.

It further named Hamas commanders Rafat Abu Zamar in Khan Younis and Muhammad Khader Fahmi Aghour in Gaza City among those killed. According to the military, Abu Zamar trained fighters before the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and later worked to develop “combat capabilities,” while Aghour was involved in weapons production.

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