Shafaq News- Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation helped launch a youth strategy for Iraq covering 2027 to 2032 at a ceremony in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, on Tuesday.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that the event also introduced a new guide on youth-focused budget advocacy.

Rwanga organized the launch jointly with Save the Children, an international children's rights organization, and the Kurdistan Organization for Child Protection, with support from the Danish and Icelandic foreign ministries, according to the correspondent.

The ceremony focused on ways to empower young leaders, strengthen community participation, and steer government budgets and resources toward the needs of children and young people in Iraq.