Shafaq News- Amman

Exports from the Amman Chamber of Industry to Iraq rose 26.2% in the first eight months of 2026 to about 769 million Jordanian dinars (≈ $1B), up from 609 million dinars (≈ $858.9M) during the same period last year.

Data from the chamber showed that Iraq ranked as the second-largest export market during the same period, behind India at 779 million dinars (≈ $1B). The United States ranked third with 625 million dinars (≈ $881.5M), followed by Saudi Arabia with 577 million dinars (≈ $813.8M).

Overall exports reached 5.263 billion dinars (about $7.42B) in the first eight months of this year, compared with 4.822 billion dinars (about $6.8B) during the same period in 2025, an increase of 9.2%.