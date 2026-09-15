Shafaq News- Wasit

Border authorities at Iraq's Zurbatiyah crossing with Iran seized two vehicles carrying plastic shopping bags that had been falsely declared as household waste, the Border Ports Commission said on Tuesday.

The commission said the false declaration would have caused losses of more than 77 million Iraqi dinars (about $59,000) to public funds.

The inspection found that the bags were subject to import restrictions designed to protect domestic products, which would have been circumvented by declaring the shipment as waste.