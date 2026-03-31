Iraq recovers nearly $1B in anti-corruption drive

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity on Tuesday secured nearly one trillion dinars in public funds over the past year while pursuing dozens of senior officials, including ministers, through judicial actions.

Its annual report put protected funds at 837.09 billion dinars ($539.2M) and $550.8 million through investigative and preventive steps aimed at limiting waste and preserving state resources. Authorities reviewed 37,175 reports, completing 85.64%, and processed 31,355 criminal cases with a 73.23% completion rate.

Judicial activity included 14,645 summons warrants —18 involving ministers or their equivalents and 276 targeting senior officials and director generals— alongside 3,461 arrest warrants, including 21 linked to ministers and 118 to high-ranking figures, in addition to 1,950 detention orders and 215 travel bans. Field teams carried out 1,555 operations across several provinces, resulting in the arrest of 671 suspects caught in the act.

The commission also identified 116 stalled projects in 10 provinces valued at 946.03 billion dinars ($609.3M) and $721.1 million, initiating 32 related criminal cases. Court activity recorded 522 non-final rulings convicting 810 individuals, alongside 370 final verdicts, while 1,301 individuals fell under general amnesty through 666 judicial decisions.

On the preventive side, the commission received 49,060 financial disclosure forms, with full compliance from the three presidencies, and registered 83 conflict-of-interest cases. Final rulings in illicit enrichment cases covered 21.03 billion dinars ($13.55M).

Inspection teams conducted 734 visits across 419 institutions, producing 61 monitoring reports to reinforce oversight.

In asset recovery, authorities prepared 78 extradition files for fugitives, with 55 still under process, finalized 56 cases involving smuggled funds, and continued reviewing 139 others, while recovering 5.94 billion dinars ($3.83M) from within Iraq.