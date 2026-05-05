Lebanon toll reaches 2,702 with Israeli strikes ongoing in south

Lebanon toll reaches 2,702 with Israeli strikes ongoing in south
2026-05-05T17:01:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 2,702 people and injured 8,311 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday, amid continued strikes in the south.

Lebanese media reported air raids on multiple locations, including a residential building in Harouf and the vicinity of a welfare association along the Shoukin–Nabatieh road, causing injuries, property damage, and temporary road closures. Additional strikes and shelling hit areas across Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Nabatieh districts, with reports of phosphorus munitions used in some locations. Airstrikes were ongoing at the time of writing.

Lebanese authorities recorded more than 8,500 Israeli attacks since March 2. Despite the ceasefire —initially set for 10 days and later extended for three weeks by US President Donald Trump— the National Council for Scientific Research documented 478 violations as of April 22.

Hezbollah indicated that it carried out operations targeting Israeli military positions and troop gatherings using drones, rockets, and artillery, framing the strikes as “a response to repeated breaches.”

The Israeli army, meanwhile, claimed that it intercepted aerial threats, including drones and a suspected surface-to-air missile, without casualties, and accused Hezbollah of launching explosive drones, anti-tank missiles, and planting explosives near its forces. It also alleged that forces destroyed five underground routes, dismantled extensive militant infrastructure, and killed more than 250 fighters in close and aerial engagements, while seizing large quantities of weapons.

Israeli military radio reported that five soldiers were killed and 33 wounded since the ceasefire took effect. The army placed the total number of wounded since the resumption of operations in southern Lebanon at about 735, including 44 in critical condition and 100 with moderate injuries.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's fragmented power blocks peace with Israel

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