Lebanon toll reaches 2,702 with Israeli strikes ongoing in south

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 2,702 people and injured 8,311 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday, amid continued strikes in the south.

Lebanese media reported air raids on multiple locations, including a residential building in Harouf and the vicinity of a welfare association along the Shoukin–Nabatieh road, causing injuries, property damage, and temporary road closures. Additional strikes and shelling hit areas across Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Nabatieh districts, with reports of phosphorus munitions used in some locations. Airstrikes were ongoing at the time of writing.

بعد الغارة.. خرج من تحت الركامتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو يُظهر لحظة خروج أحد المواطنين من تحت الأنقاض في بلدته حاروف – قضاء النبطية، بعدما استهدفت الطائرات الحربية الإسرائيلية الحي الذي يسكن فيه.#جنوب_لبنان #الجديد #أخبار_الجديد pic.twitter.com/f0SZretBLl — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 5, 2026

Lebanese authorities recorded more than 8,500 Israeli attacks since March 2. Despite the ceasefire —initially set for 10 days and later extended for three weeks by US President Donald Trump— the National Council for Scientific Research documented 478 violations as of April 22.

غارات إسرائيلية تستهدف محيط كونين وتدمّر منازل في حاروف وتبنين بقضاء النبطية في لبنان pic.twitter.com/9UWlWbbpTY — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) May 5, 2026

Hezbollah indicated that it carried out operations targeting Israeli military positions and troop gatherings using drones, rockets, and artillery, framing the strikes as “a response to repeated breaches.”

The Israeli army, meanwhile, claimed that it intercepted aerial threats, including drones and a suspected surface-to-air missile, without casualties, and accused Hezbollah of launching explosive drones, anti-tank missiles, and planting explosives near its forces. It also alleged that forces destroyed five underground routes, dismantled extensive militant infrastructure, and killed more than 250 fighters in close and aerial engagements, while seizing large quantities of weapons.

#عاجل ‼️تدمير خمسة مسارات تحت أرضية وتصفيـة أكثر من 250 مخرب: نشاط قوات الفرقة 146 في جنوب لبنان⭕️تواصل قوات المجموعة القتالية التابعة للألوية 226 و401 و300، بقيادة الفرقة 146، العمل جنوب خط الدفاع الأمامي بهدف إزالة التهديدات عن مواطني دولة إسرائيل.⭕️حيث قامت القوات،… pic.twitter.com/ZCcd0FJ3us — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) May 5, 2026

#عاجل ‼️قبل وقت قصير، تم إطلاق صاروخ اعتراضي نحو هدف جوي مشبوه قبل أن يخترق إلى داخل أراضي البلاد.⭕️لم يتم تفعيل الإنذارات وفقًا للسياسة المتبعة.⭕️بالإضافة إلى ذلك، في وقت سابق اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أطلقت منظمة حزب الله الإرهابية طائرة مسيّرة معادية سقطت بالقرب من القوات العاملة… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) May 5, 2026

Israeli military radio reported that five soldiers were killed and 33 wounded since the ceasefire took effect. The army placed the total number of wounded since the resumption of operations in southern Lebanon at about 735, including 44 in critical condition and 100 with moderate injuries.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's fragmented power blocks peace with Israel