Shafaq News- Maysan

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Jawad Al-Saadi was appointed Maysan’s new police chief on Tuesday after his predecessor was removed over attacks on Saudi oil facilities that authorities traced to the province, an informed security source told Shafaq News.

Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi ordered the dismissal of the provincial police chief and the head of the Maysan Operations Command on Saturday after authorities established that the attacks had originated from within Maysan.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied involvement and expressed readiness to cooperate with the government investigation. No group has claimed responsibility.

Read more: Iraqi lawmaker: Al-Zaidi averted US-Saudi strikes