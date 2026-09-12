Shafaq News- Maysan

Security forces have opened a large-scale search operation across Iraq's Maysan province to track down those behind drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The source said the forces were carrying out search-and-pursuit operations to arrest those responsible, and that the Counter-Terrorism Service, an elite Iraqi force, could join the campaign.

The operation began hours after Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Falih al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the Maysan Operations Command, the regional military command responsible for the province, and removed its commander from his post. Al-Zaidi acted after authorities concluded the attacks had been launched from a site inside the province, the source said.

Saudi Arabia had said its East–West pipeline, which carries crude across the country toward its Red Sea coast, was struck by several drones launched from Iraq in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing casualties and property damage and forcing a temporary, precautionary shutdown of the line.

Riyadh said it reserved the right to take any measures needed to protect its sovereignty, security, and installations.

The strikes followed a similar episode in late July, when Saudi Arabia intercepted drones launched from Iraq toward oil facilities in the Riyadh and Eastern regions. Saudi forces, coordinating with US Central Command (CENTCOM), then carried out strikes on sites linked to armed groups in seven Iraqi provinces, including Basra, killing 20 Popular Mobilization Forces members and wounding 32 others, according to the PMF figures.

Iraqi armed factions did not publicly claim responsibility for either the September or July attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi government said the country's territory and airspace would not serve as a launchpad against neighboring states and that it would pursue legal action against anyone found to be involved.