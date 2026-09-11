Shafaq News- Washington

The United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Thursday targeting networks supporting Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah and Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the latest step of a campaign the Treasury calls Operation Economic Outcast.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the operation was going after those who continue to back what he called the failing Iranian regime. "Whether they finance terror, launder money, or help Iran evade sanctions, we will find them, cut them off from the U.S. financial system, and dismantle the networks keeping the regime afloat," he said in a statement.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott wrote on X that Washington stood with Iraq and Lebanon "against Tehran's terrorist proxies."

The United States is taking action through Operation Economic Outcast to target Kata'ib Hizballah, Hizballah, and the financial networks fueling Iran's regional and global destabilization. We stand with Iraq and Lebanon against Tehran's terrorist proxies. — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) September 10, 2026

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the designations hit individuals and companies across Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Turkiye. It described Kataib Hezbollah, whose some of its members hold senior positions on the body that governs Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), as the most influential faction in that state-funded umbrella of mostly Shiite armed groups, and said it diverts a share of the more than $2.6 billion in annual government funding allocated to the force.

Among those blacklisted were four members of Kataib Hezbollah, including a figure the Treasury identified as senior commander Ali Hasan Farhan Al-Lami, along with Hussein Ahmed Hussein Al-Dhuhaibawi, Mohamed Ameen Fadhil Ali Al-Shaikhli and Karrar Mohammed Qasim Al-Hraishawi. The list named several more Iraqis tied to the group's leadership, among them Abdullah Nadhim Luaibi Al Ameri and Abbas Jawad Kadhim Al-Tameemi, and, on the Lebanese and Syrian side, Abdallah Hamieh, Hussein Ibrahim, Ghaith Hussein Wehbe, Mervat Jamil Zahreldine and Amir Al-Makansi.

The action also blacklisted a number of Iraqi and Lebanese companies, including Ain Al-Iraq For Protecting Technology and Audio, Visual, and Communications Solutions Company Ltd, Al-Brouj For General Contracting Company Ltd, Shams & Bahr Trading Company L.L.C., Gold Pro SARL, Zaher El Dine for Real Estate, and the Yousef Ibrahim Mansour and Partner for Exchange.

Read more: US sanctions 11 Iraqi targets over Iran links