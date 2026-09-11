Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) on Friday dismantled a suspected six-member marijuana trafficking and distribution network in Baghdad and seized about 3.5 kilograms of the drug from a hidden storage site.

The INSS said the operation began with intelligence on one suspected dealer. After obtaining judicial approval, officers arrested the suspect and traced the network to its remaining members and a marijuana stash hidden inside an abandoned house.

Across Iraq, authorities dismantled 378 drug-trafficking networks in the first half of 2026, including 59 international groups, and seized 1,977 kilograms and 522 grams of narcotics, according to the Interior Ministry. Courts recorded 3,553 drug-related convictions during the same period.

Read more: Iraq cracks 378 drug rings in H1 2026