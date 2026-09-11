Shafaq News- Najaf

Hospitals in Najaf have cut surgical procedures by 50% because of a financial crisis, a source at the provincial Health Directorate told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source said hospitals would reduce non-emergency surgeries, citing the directorate’s financial difficulties and “a lack of cooperation from the government.”

Iraq has faced mounting financial pressure after regional tensions disrupted oil exports earlier this year. Oil revenues provide most of the federal government’s income, leaving public spending highly exposed to disruptions in crude exports.

Last month, Adila Hamoud, head of Parliament’s Health and Anti-Narcotics Committee, said Iraq’s healthcare sector could face a crisis that would become difficult to contain if the country’s financial problems persist.

Read more: Iraq’s healthcare system nears collapse: Doctors leave, hospitals overflow