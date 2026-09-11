Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Most hospitals in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province have stopped operating because of a fuel shortage affecting their generators, while Al-Shatra General Hospital has remained operational after securing a limited supply, a source at the provincial Health Directorate told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source said government instructions required filling stations to supply Health Directorate ambulances with gasoline only at the new price, leaving most of them out of service. Other ambulances were waiting in long lines at filling stations amid a severe fuel shortage in Nasiriyah and surrounding areas.

An official document issued by the southern branch of the state-owned Petroleum Products Distribution Company and addressed to Basra Oil Company on Sept. 10 showed new fuel prices effective from Sept. 1. Gasoil (diesel) was priced at 1,000 Iraqi dinars ($0.76) per liter, regular gasoline at 750 dinars ($0.57), improved gasoline at 1,000 dinars ($0.76), premium gasoline at 1,250 dinars ($0.95), and kerosene at 1,000 dinars ($0.76).

The company, however, said the circulated price list applies to government institutions and other designated sectors and does not affect fuel supplied to the public, which remains available at subsidized prices.

On Thursday, farmers in Wasit, Karbala and Al-Muthanna protested higher diesel prices and fuel restrictions, with some blocking roads and access to oil facilities. The Oil Ministry has said domestic diesel consumption exceeded production during the summer peak.