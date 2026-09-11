Shafaq News- Sanaa

Saudi aircraft carried out two airstrikes on Mocha airport in western Yemen, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported on Friday.

The channel did not immediately provide details on casualties or material damage resulting from the reported strikes.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

Axios reported on Friday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged US President Donald Trump in two telephone calls to launch military strikes against Yemen's Houthi movement, and Trump declined.

The administration does not intend to take direct military action against the Houthis at present, two US officials said, according to the report.

The appeals came as Houthi forces advanced toward the Bab al-Mandab strait after seizing the Red Sea port of Mocha, Axios reported. The strait is a major chokepoint for global shipping and Saudi oil exports.

The report said Washington would continue to support Saudi Arabia, including with intelligence and targeting information, while avoiding direct military involvement.