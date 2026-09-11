Shafaq News- Deçan

Iraq's national Muay Thai team won 13 medals at the 2026 Senior World Championships in Deçan, Kosovo, finishing eighth in the overall medal standings, according to the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA).

The team took three gold, six silver, and four bronze medals in a tournament that drew national squads from every continent.

Iraq's three gold medals came from Ali Qais, Karar Saad, and Hadi al-Murshidi. Qais won the 54-kilogram final in the tatami discipline, defeating a Saudi opponent, while al-Murshidi took gold at 63.5 kilograms after beating a Czech opponent. Saad secured Iraq's third title by defeating a Polish fighter in the final.