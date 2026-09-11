Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kyrgyzstan will send Iraq a draft agreement covering both freight and passenger transport for review at future meetings between the two sides, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport said on Friday.

During a videoconference, the discussions centered on allowing Kyrgyz trucks to transit Iraq en route to Gulf states and on simplifying technical and customs procedures at border crossings to cut time and costs. The ministry said such an arrangement would strengthen Iraq's position as a trade corridor linking Central Asia to the region.