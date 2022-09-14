Shooting breaks out on the borders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchanged fire, RT news agency said.

The incident follows fighting on Tuesday between two other former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was their deadliest since 2020.

According to the Kyrgyz border service, Tajik guards opened fire after being asked to leave "combat positions" along the border and Kyrgyz guards used weapons in response.”

“The border squad of Kyrgyzstan detected a border squad of Tajikistan in Bulak-Bashi area of Batken district, who breached all earlier reached agreements between two countries and held firing positions in border area.” The service said.

Having ignored the demands of the Kyrgyz border guards to leave the area, Tajik border guards opened fire using mortars.

Kyrgyz border guards returned fire.