Ancient library in Kurdistan village preserves 180-year-old cultural heritage

Shafaq News/ In the heart of the Kurdistan Region, an extraordinary library in the village of Doleijan, east of Duhok, stands as a symbol of cultural preservation. The library, nearing its 90th anniversary, holds a rare collection of books, some printed over 180 years ago, and reflects a rich cultural legacy. This vast collection was passed down through generations of the Zibari family.

Sheikh Zaid Zibari, the current custodian of the library, is a prominent figure in Doleijan, located in Bardarash district, and is renowned for more than just his social standing. He has gained widespread recognition due to the remarkable library that his family has maintained since 1936.

The library was established by Sheikh Zaid’s grandfather, Sheikh Fares, and has grown over the decades to become a beacon of knowledge in the region. “This library is not just a collection of books. It’s a witness to history and a testament to the rich cultural diversity of this area,” said Zibari.

The library’s shelves are filled with an extensive array of rare books in Kurdish, Arabic, Turkish, Persian, and French. Some of these works are over 187 years old. Among its treasures are legal documents, including an ancient edition of Iraqi laws and constitutions dating back 124 years.

During a visit to Sheikh Zaid’s home by Shafaq News Agency, the library stood out with its neatly arranged volumes, and the scent of old paper filled the air. Zibari, immersed in the pages of a rare manuscript, expressed his pride: “We have books here that are invaluable, and they reflect key historical periods.”

He emphasized that the library is not just a private family asset but a cultural resource for the wider community. "The library has become a reference for many academics and researchers looking for rare sources for their studies," he said.

Sheikh Zaid inherited the library after his father’s passing in 1997 and has since dedicated himself to preserving its historical significance. His passion for reading drives him to maintain this legacy. “The library is a part of my identity. It’s not just a place for storing books; it’s a treasure trove of knowledge passed down through my family,” Zibari added.

He has made the library accessible to scholars, writers, and students, welcoming those seeking to explore its unique contents. “We receive visitors from different backgrounds, especially academics and graduate students,” he said.

For Sheikh Zaid, maintaining the library is a cultural duty. “Preserving this library is not just about protecting my family’s heritage; it’s about preserving history for future generations. Through this collection, people can understand their past and enrich their knowledge.”