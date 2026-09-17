Shafaq News- Latakia

On the northern coast of Syria's Latakia province lies Salib al-Turkman (The Cross of Turkmen), an area known for its turquoise waters, small coves, and coastal scenery that has earned it the local nickname "the Maldives of Syria."

For decades, however, much of this land remained out of reach for ordinary Syrians. Large sections were tied to the family of former President Bashar al-Assad, limiting public access to parts of the coastline. Residents interviewed by Shafaq News say landowners faced pressure that led some to sell their properties or leave the area altogether.

Samar al-Hussein, a resident who returned to Salib al-Turkman after Assad's government fell in December 2024, said members of the Assad family had sought to acquire land in the area to build palaces and private residences. Speaking to Shafaq News, she added that several residents faced pressure and threats, with some forced to sell their land while others were pushed out entirely. She added that Mundhir al-Assad, a cousin of Bashar al-Assad, attempted to seize a plot of land to build a palace for himself. But according to residents' accounts, Mundhir never kept the palace; Bashar al-Assad reportedly had it demolished and took over the site himself.

The Salib al-Turkman and Burj Islam areas were once orchards planted with olive trees before being seized starting in the 1970s to make way for palaces belonging to the Assad family. Four palaces were eventually built in the area, with some surrounded by barbed wire.

Turkmen form one of the historic population groups of northern and western Syria. Their communities are concentrated in the Bayirbucak region of the coast, which includes Salib al-Turkman and Burj Islam.