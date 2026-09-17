Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraqi citizens purchased 138 homes in Turkiye in August 2026, ranking fourth among foreign buyers, down from 144 purchases a month earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Thursday.

Russian citizens led the list with 343 home purchases, followed by Ukrainians with 147 and Iranians with 140.

Palestinians purchased 45 homes and five commercial properties, while Algerians bought 28 homes and one commercial property. Egyptians and Saudis each purchased 36 homes, with Saudi nationals also acquiring three commercial properties. Iraqi nationals bought two commercial properties.

Foreign buyers purchased 1,949 homes in Turkiye in August, along with 88 commercial properties.