Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi anti-narcotics forces arrested four suspects and seized 10 kilograms of hashish (a concentrated cannabis resin) in Basra on Thursday, the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs said.

A day earlier, Iraq’s Central Committee for the Destruction of Narcotics disposed of nearly one tonne of drugs, along with tens of thousands of psychotropic pills and quantities of liquid substances.

Iraqi authorities seized 16.8 tonnes of illicit substances between 2023 and July 2026, while courts handed down 380 death sentences and 150 life terms and issued 190 international arrest warrants in trafficking cases. In the first half of this year alone, security agencies dismantled 378 networks, including 59 operating internationally, and confiscated more than 1,977 kilograms of drugs.

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