Shafaq News- Washington

The US State Department approved a potential $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, according to a notice published on Thursday.

The package includes 48 conventional takeoff and landing F-35s and 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines, one of them a spare, along with communications and navigation equipment, training, simulators, software, replacement parts, and maintenance services.

The department indicated that the acquisition would strengthen Saudi Arabia’s homeland defense, air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities, and interoperability with US and regional forces. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region.”

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines are listed as the principal contractors, with no additional US government or company personnel required in Saudi Arabia. The department also assessed that the transaction would not affect US defense readiness.