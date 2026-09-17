Shafaq News- Beijing/ Tehran

China “privately” asked Iran to help restrain Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) after Saudi Arabia sought Beijing’s help over threats to oil exports and shipping, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing three Iranian sources familiar with the discussions.

The agency said Riyadh’s appeal followed Houthi advances along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and around the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait. Beijing wanted Tehran to use its influence with the group to prevent the fighting from spreading to energy routes China depends on.

Iran responded that regional stability required the United States and Israel to end their war against it, according to the sources, while Beijing made no explicit threats or suggestions of economic pressure, and it remained unclear whether Tehran would act on the request.

The sources did not explain how the message was conveyed or whether it was raised during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s September 16 meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

China’s Foreign Ministry has told Reuters it opposed the conflict spreading to Yemen and the Red Sea, calling for dialogue, respect for national sovereignty, and protection of infrastructure essential to livelihoods.

Separately, Axios reported that Oman helped arrange talks between US diplomats and Houthi representatives at the US Embassy in Muscat over the weekend. A source familiar with the meeting claimed discussions focused on preserving the May 2025 US-Houthi ceasefire and keeping Bab Al-Mandeb open, and Houthi representatives sought to maintain the ceasefire, clarifying that their maritime attacks targeted only Saudi ships.

Read more: Houthi advance raises stakes from Bab al-Mandeb to Iraq