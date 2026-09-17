Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s amended Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) law is expected to reach parliament soon for consideration, a member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Committee member Iskandar Witwit said the lawmakers were awaiting the bill so it could be placed on parliament’s agenda.

“During the committee’s meeting with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi last month, we asked him to send the PMF law to parliament for review, first reading and a vote. He promised to do so soon,” Witwit revealed, adding that the committee had revised the law in its entirety, resulting in a bill structured along the lines of the Defense Ministry because the PMF is considered a fully integrated security institution.

Asked whether the post of PMF chairman would be made equivalent to that of a deputy minister or minister, Witwit said the issue was not addressed in the bill.

Meanwhile, an informed source told Shafaq News that political agreement had been reached to give the PMF chairman a status equivalent to that of a minister without portfolio, while keeping the official name of the PMF unchanged. “Changing the chairman’s status would require political consensus.”

Earlier, informed sources said two draft laws covering the PMF’s structure and service and retirement were expected to be referred to parliament after several disputed provisions that had faced what the sources described as a US “veto” were removed.

According to the sources, the two bills would be submitted to parliament in their final form, paving the way for the formal legislative process.