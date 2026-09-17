Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli army is facing a budget shortfall of about 25 billion shekels ($8.3 billion), limiting its ability to maintain security zones on three fronts, Israeli Army Radio reported on Thursday.

According to the army, the funding gap is limiting preparations for winter in Lebanon and recruitment for the Air Force, while also halting purchases of ammunition and missiles.

Army Radio correspondent Doron Kadosh said on X that the military had told Israel’s political leadership that “without adding billions of shekels to the budget, it will not be able to maintain security lines on the three fronts.”

Among the measures under consideration are halting recruitment for the Air Force, Military Intelligence, and technology and logistics units. Purchases of air defense systems, tank and artillery shells, and air-dropped bombs could also be suspended, while repairs to heavy armored vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, could be delayed.

The warning comes as the Israeli army faces mounting demands on its resources from continued military deployments on multiple fronts, particularly in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as preparations for a possible wider regional confrontation.