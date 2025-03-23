Lebanese Army condemns Israeli escalation: Continued border violations

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese army accused Israel on Sunday of escalating its military actions by carrying out dozens of airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, marking a significant increase in hostilities along the border.

According to the army’s statement, Israeli warplanes targeted areas north and south of the Litani River, extending their strikes as far as the Beqaa region. The escalation did not stop at air raids; Israeli military vehicles and engineering units crossed the border fence into Lebanese territory early Sunday, conducting excavation work in the Wadi Qatmoun area near the southern village of Rmeish. Simultaneously, Israeli infantry forces advanced into Lebanese territory, violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

In response, the Lebanese army reinforced its deployment in the affected areas, while a patrol from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) arrived to document the breaches. The army said it remains in close coordination with UNIFIL and relevant authorities to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

رفع العدو الإسرائيلي منذ أمس وحتى اليوم وتيرة اعتداءاته على لبنان متخذًا ذرائع مختلفة، فنفّذ عشرات الغارات جنوب الليطاني وشماله وصولًا إلى البقاع، مُوقعًا شهداء وجرحى فضلًا عن التسبب بدمار كبير في الممتلكات.لم يكتفِ العدو بهذا القدر من الاعتداءات، فقد اجتازت آليات هندسية وعسكرية… pic.twitter.com/qMzAvJnAYb — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) March 23, 2025

The latest flare-up comes amid growing concerns of renewed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. On Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon, while the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported two deaths and eight injuries, including fatalities, from the bombardment.

The Lebanese National News Agency said Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted multiple border villages and hills, reaching up to eight kilometers inside Lebanese territory.