Escalation: Israel launches second round of airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered on Saturday, a new wave of airstrikes on Lebanon, as cross-border hostilities continue to escalate.

According to Shafaq News sources, the Israeli forces targeted several locations in southern Lebanon, including Basliyeh, the outskirts of Srifa, and the village of Al-Ghandourieh. The Israeli military stated that its strikes were aimed at Hezbollah positions.

This marks the second wave of airstrikes on Lebanon today, following earlier attacks that left four people dead and 12 others wounded.

This is a breaking story…