Israeli military confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed that it had killed Fouad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah leader, in an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee stated on X, "Through a precise liquidation operation carried out by the IDF, warplanes raided the Beirut area based on intelligence information received from the Military Intelligence Authority and eliminated the so-called Sayed Mohsen, Fouad Shukr, the most prominent military leader in the terrorist Hezbollah group and its strategic affairs official." Adding, "At the same time, he was considered the right-hand man of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, and his advisor for planning and war management affairs."

Adraee added, "Sayed Mohsen had been directing the fight against the State of Israel since October 8 and was responsible for the massacre of children in Majdal Shams and for the killing of many Israelis and foreigners over the years."

Earlier, Reuters, AFP, CNN, and Tasnim news agencies, citing sources, reported that Shukr survived the attack. However, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing Israeli sources, said that Shukr was present in the building, and the bombs hit the target accurately.

Hezbollah has not yet released a statement confirming the identity or status of the target.