Israel targets car in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil on Saturday, injuring two people, Lebanese security sources said.

The wounded were transported to a nearby medical facility, but their conditions were not immediately known.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone dropped three stun grenades near an excavator between the towns of Aitaroun and Blida. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the US-brokered ceasefire signed in November 2024, which ended nearly a year of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

Hezbollah, in a message to Lebanon’s three presidencies, reiterated its “right to resist occupation and defend Lebanese sovereignty,” describing this position as “a national duty against an aggressor that continues its attacks.”

Lebanese officials say Israel has repeatedly breached the ceasefire through intermittent airstrikes and shelling, killing around 350 people and wounding more than 650 since late 2024, while Israeli forces remain deployed on five southern hills and other occupied Lebanese territories.