Israeli airstrike targets senior Hezbollah leader in Beirut Suburb

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a senior Hezbollah leader, described as the "number two" in the organization in the southern Beirut suburb.

Footage from the Lebanese capital showed the shells of several destroyed cars and high-rise buildings gutted by the blast. Plumes of thick black smoke clouded the camera view as residents screamed in the background.

The Israeli military stated that it targeted "the commander responsible for the killing of children in Majdal Shams and the deaths of numerous Israeli civilians."

The military added, "At this stage, there is no change in the directives from the Home Front Command. Should there be any changes, we will update accordingly."

Three sources told Reuters the target was Fouad Shokor, a senior military advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. However, its faith is still unknown.

Shokor was the director of Hezbollah's precision missile project and a close advisor to Sayyed Nasrallah, holding the position of second-in-command within the organization.

Hezbollah has yet to confirm the attack.