Netanyahu threatens to dismiss Gallant over Lebanon attack dispute

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again threatened to dismiss Security Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to launching a large-scale attack on Lebanon, according to Israeli reports.

Gallant believes the timing is not right for such an offensive and favors pursuing a diplomatic resolution in the north, alongside a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 13 reported that Northern Command Chief Ori Gordin has been pushing for a broader military assault on Lebanon. However, Gallant and Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Herzi Halevi have adopted a more cautious stance.

In August, Gallant criticized what he called Netanyahu's "chatter" about military operations, insisting that he had advocated for a preemptive strike against Hezbollah, but Netanyahu blocked the move. According to Israel’s Channel 12, Gallant expressed his frustrations during a closed meeting with the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in Tel Aviv.

Since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 7, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged daily cross-border fire, further escalating tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has a significant military presence in southern Lebanon and is seen as a key adversary by Israel.

Analysts say Hezbollah's robust military strength is preventing the Israeli army from launching a full-scale war against Lebanon, as Israel continues to suffer near-daily losses in personnel and equipment from the group’s strikes.

Despite the Israeli army’s silence on the extent of its losses, residents in northern Israel have been vocal about the impact of Hezbollah’s attacks, putting pressure on the Israeli government to protect them and restore basic living conditions. About 100.000 Israelis in the north have been displaced, with their homes rendered uninhabitable due to the ongoing strikes.