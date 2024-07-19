Rocket fire from south Lebanon hits Israeli settlement, multiple casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Hezbollah announced a series of operations against Israeli sites and soldiers along the southern Lebanese border and in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba in response to the Israeli attacks and assassinations.

The sites included the Filon base near Safad, the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade (300) south of the Ya'ara settlement, the Israeli al-Marj site, the Israeli Roueissat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills, Israeli Birket Risha and al-Raheb sites, the newly established center for war collection and reconnaissance teams in the Metulla settlement, and the newly installed espionage equipment on a crane at the Hadab Yarin site.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed on Friday that a lieutenant colonel had died from injuries sustained in a Hezbollah attack on the Golan Heights two weeks ago.

Lebanese Civil Defense reported that "two individuals were killed and 12 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Safad al-Bateekh." Hezbollah mourned the death of Ali Jaafar Matouk, who was killed in the airstrike.

The Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that Israeli warplanes killed Matouk, a field commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Unit, and another commander with him. This brings the number of Hezbollah casualties since October 8 to 372.