Israel poised for large-scale military campaign in the North, Hezbollah issues warning

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel is preparing for “a large-scale military operation” in the north, raising tensions along the Lebanese border where the militant group Hezbollah has been engaging in cross-border skirmishes.

A senior official in Netanyahu’s office, quoted by Israel’s Channel 13, stated that “while no specific date for the military campaign has been set, it is anticipated in the near future.”

Netanyahu reportedly told ministers in a strategic meeting that Israel is preparing for a "high-intensity" operation. The Security Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the situation along the northern front.

Israeli military officials have indicated that any escalation in the north could lead to a reduction of forces currently stationed in Gaza, as Israel attempts to manage two volatile fronts simultaneously.

Hezbollah's Warning

In response, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, warned that a full-scale Israeli war in the north aimed at securing the return of 100,000 displaced Israelis near the Lebanon border could trigger an even larger displacement.

“If Israel unleashes a war, we will face up to it — and there will be large losses on both sides,” Qassem said in a speech in Beirut, warning Israel that any effort to bring displaced Israelis back to their homes could result in "hundreds of thousands" more people being displaced.

Qassem added that Hezbollah has no intention of seeking a war but is prepared for one if necessary. “We are ready for any eventuality," he said, cautioning Israel to "think carefully" before escalating the situation.

Israeli Opposition Criticism

Meanwhile, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Israel's Yisrael Beytenu party and a former defense and finance minister, criticized Netanyahu's government, calling for its swift replacement.

On X, Lieberman said, “Another unbearable Saturday in the north, with dozens of rockets launched since the morning, while our leadership remains silent and ineffective.”

Lieberman argued that the government’s inability to handle the northern security threat underscored the need for a change in leadership.

Escalation Along the Border

Cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have intensified since October when Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza. Israeli forces have retaliated with heavy airstrikes on Gaza killing over 41,000 people, but the conflict has also spilled into Lebanon, where Hezbollah, a close ally of Hamas, has exchanged near-daily fire with Israeli forces.

On Saturday, Israel's military reported that approximately 55 rockets had been fired into the Upper Galilee region, though no casualties were reported. Thousands of residents on both sides of the border have been displaced by the fighting, as tensions continue to rise.

According to an AFP tally, the conflict in Lebanon has killed 623 people, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also at least 142 civilians. On the Israeli side, 24 soldiers and 26 civilians have been confirmed dead, though analysts suggest the Israeli toll could be higher.