Hezbollah is the cause of the economic crises, Lebanon’ former PM said

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician, former premier Saad al-Hariri, called for the restoration of a French plan to lift the nation out of its worst financial crisis since its civil war.

“There are three projects in the country -- that of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement which is linked to foreign forces, another that wants to pull Lebanon out of this crisis and works according to the ‘Lebanon first’ principle, and a third for over bidders who have brought the country to its current state,” Hariri said in a TV interview late on Thursday.

When asked about his nomination for the cabinet from the Shiite parties, he said, “Hezbollah and the Amal Movement insist on nominating Saad Hariri only to avoid Sunni-Shiite tensions.”

Adding that, “I’m a candidate for the PM because I represent a parliamentary bloc and not because someone wants me to be in this post.”

Regarding the economic crises, the former prime minister continued, "Hezbollah is the cause of the problems in Lebanon since the United States imposed sanctions on it.”, declaring, “If the Shiite party interests in Lebanon, it is necessary to make sacrifices."

Lebanon’s financial crisis has sunk the currency by as much as 80% since October, locked savers out their deposits in a paralyzed banking system and fuelled poverty and unemployment.

"There are parties shake Lebanon's relationship with the Arab States,” Hariri means Hezbollah's intervention in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.”







