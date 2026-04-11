Lebanese army warns against unrest, boosts deployment in Beirut

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese army warned on Friday that it would act decisively against any actions that threaten civil peace or target public and private property, as tensions rise ahead of planned protests.

In a statement, the army reaffirmed its respect for the right to peaceful expression, stressing that Lebanon currently requires “the highest levels of awareness and responsibility.”

Meanwhile, the army has intensified its deployment across Beirut, following calls for demonstrations by activists close to Hezbollah, opposing the government’s decision to engage in direct negotiations with Israel.

The first direct Lebanese-Israeli contact had taken place on Friday, with both sides agreeing to hold their first formal meeting at the US State Department on Tuesday to discuss a ceasefire declaration and a negotiating framework under American sponsorship. The Lebanese Presidency said the initial contact came through a direct call between Lebanon's ambassador to Washington, Nada Hammadeh, and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter.