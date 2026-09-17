Shafaq News- Duhok

Constructive criticism helps the Kurdistan Region progress, President Nechirvan Barzani told graduates of the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok on Thursday, urging them to build on previous generations’ achievements without letting those accomplishments limit their ambitions.

“A developed country recognizes its mistakes, discusses them, and addresses them,” Barzani said during the university’s seventh graduation ceremony, adding that true loyalty meant honoring those who had sacrificed their lives, respecting the Peshmerga’s struggle, and preserving the achievements already secured.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 122 students from four colleges and eight academic departments. Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended alongside graduates’ families and university staff. Graduates received their diplomas, while outstanding students were presented with awards and certificates of recognition.

Founded by Masrour Barzani in 2014, AUK provides an American-style education aimed at developing students’ academic and professional skills.