ICJ to deliver an opinion on legal consequences of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

Shafaq News/ The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to issue, on July 19, its advisory opinion on the legal ramifications of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967, a case involving submissions from approximately 52 countries.

The court said on Friday, ”Any opinion issued by the highest judicial body of the United Nations will not be binding but comes amid increasing international legal pressure on Israel over the war in Gaza that erupted following an unprecedented attack by Hamas in southern Israel.”

“A public sitting will be held at the Peace Palace in The Hague (on July 19)… during which Judge Nawaf Salam will deliver the advisory opinion.”

The court held week-long hearings in February, during which 52 countries presented their views on Israeli occupation following a request from the United Nations.

“On December 30, 2022, the UN General Assembly requested the International Court of Justice to issue a non-binding ‘advisory opinion’ on ‘the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.’”

The United States has emphasized the necessity of not legally obligating Israel to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories without obtaining security guarantees.

Speakers cautioned that prolonged occupation poses a “serious threat” to stability in the Middle East and beyond.

Israel did not participate in the hearings but submitted a text on July 24, 2023, urging the court to refrain from issuing an opinion on the matter.

In June 1967, Israel waged a war with some Arab countries that lasted six days, during which it occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Syrian Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip, and the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula.

Cairo later regained Sinai under a peace agreement signed with Israel in 1979.

This case is separate from another brought by Pretoria to the International Court of Justice against Israel, accusing it of committing acts of genocide in its attack on Gaza.

In the mentioned case, the ICJ ruled on January 26 that Israel must do everything within its power to prevent genocide and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without going so far as to call for a ceasefire.

The court also called for the “unconditional” release of hostages held by Hamas during the October 7 attack.