Cuba joins South Africa in genocide lawsuit against Israel at ICJ

Shafaq News/ Cuba announced its decision to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a Third State amid escalating Israeli aggression against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Cuba joins Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Maldives, Egypt, Ireland, Belgium, Turkiye, and Chile in formally supporting South Africa's lawsuit at the ICJ.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement expressing its "unwavering and sustained commitment to supporting and contributing as much as possible to legitimate international efforts to put an end to the genocide committed against the Palestinian people."

"Israel, with total impunity, protected by the complicity of the US government, ignores its obligations as an Occupying Power under the Fourth Geneva Convention," the ministry said. "Justice and respect for the UN Charter and international law must prevail."

Since October 7, at least 37,400 people have been killed and 85,600 wounded in Israel's war on Gaza.