Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli attacks killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded 25 others in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday, amid continued reports of ceasefire violations.

Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli artillery shelled Khan Younis in southern Gaza, alongside continued gunfire across the enclave. Reconnaissance aircraft also struck the Municipal Police headquarters in central Gaza City.

The Health Ministry put the Palestinian death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023, at 73,407.

West Bank

In Jerusalem, 223 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound through the Moroccan Gate under Israeli security protection, toured its courtyards, and performed rituals in its eastern section, according to the Islamic Waqf Department. It said Israeli forces also tightened restrictions on Palestinian worshippers and held their identification documents at the outer gates.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said escalating Israeli settler attacks have fully or partially displaced 107 Palestinian communities in the West Bank since January 2023 amid expanding Israeli settlements. The group reported a surge in settler violence in March and April 2026, including killings, assaults, sexual violence, abuse, arbitrary detention, arson, property destruction, and theft.

#شاهد | مستوطنون يحرقون منزلًا فلسطينيًا في خربة "الفخيت" غرب يطا جنوب الخليل، صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/7qeh5kqhai — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 20, 2026

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said these attacks, demolitions, and evictions displaced more Palestinians in the first four months of 2026 than during all of 2025. OCHA documented an average of 6.6 settler attacks per day involving casualties, property damage or both, the highest rate it has registered.

OCHA had recorded at least 15 Palestinians, including two children, killed by settlers as of July 24, approaching its annual record of 16 in 2023.