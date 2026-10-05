Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Christian Suyana parliamentary bloc will not give up its claim to the Migration and Displacement Ministry or accept attempts to fold the post into other political arrangements, the bloc’s leader said on Monday.

Kaldo Ramzi Oghanna said at a press conference in parliament, alongside fellow bloc members, that the bloc’s claim to the ministry was based on an agreement reached during a recent meeting with the prime minister in the presence of several advisers. “While there are attempts to undermine this entitlement, our position is clear and firm.”

Suyana is an independent parliamentary bloc formed in late December 2025 to represent Iraq’s Christian community. It includes Oghanna, who represents Erbil and heads the bloc, Sami Oshana Gorgis from Duhok, and Imad Youkhanna Yaqo, representing Christians in Kirkuk.

Since Al-Zaidi’s government won parliamentary confidence in May 2026, votes on nine ministries —including Migration and Displacement, Defense, Interior and Culture— have been postponed amid continuing political disputes over the distribution of cabinet posts among blocs.