Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military launched several airstrikes and carried out powerful demolition operations in five towns in southern Lebanon on Friday evening, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli warplanes targeted Baraachit, near Beit Yahoun, in the Bint Jbeil district, while a second strike hit Bani Hayyan in the Marjayoun district, followed by a third one on Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, according to the agency.

Alongside the airstrikes, Israeli forces carried out huge demolition operations in two other towns in southern Lebanon. A large explosion struck Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in the Nabatieh district, producing a "massive blast" heard across much of southern Lebanon. A series of powerful explosions also took place in Qantara, in the Marjayoun district, the agency added.

No casualties were reported, nor was the extent of the damage.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry's November 5 update, Israeli attacks had killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 since March 2, bringing the totals since October 8, 2023, to 8,957 killed and 30,665 wounded.