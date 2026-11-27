Shafaq News- Washington

Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, retired Gen. Mark Kimmitt, said US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks did not address tensions between Baghdad and Erbil, clarifying that other parties may be better positioned to mediate the dispute.

It is certainly the case that the US can be a fair mediator, Kimmitt said in remarks to Shafaq News, adding that there may be better parties to mediate in the situation, “as so many interpret the Trump comments as supportive of the Prime Minister.”

He noted that “Perhaps the European Union, as they are generally seen as an impartial party.”