Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The Iraqi Intelligence Agency seized 36,000 liters of crude oil from a truck in Kirkuk on Friday, arresting two people on suspicion of smuggling the crude.

Officers intercepted a truck carrying a customs-sealed container declared as holding plumbing supplies, according to a statement. Inside were 18 plastic tanks, each holding 2,000 liters of crude oil.

The two suspects were inside the truck when officers stopped it. The agency said both admitted during questioning to smuggling crude oil and would be referred to the judiciary.

The seizure came three days after Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and required federal Oil Ministry approval for exports of crude oil and petroleum products. The orders followed an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company.

Al-Zaidi also directed the ministry to take over management of its oilfields outside federal security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala provinces.