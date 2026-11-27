Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Dozens of petroleum engineering graduates protested outside the state-run North Oil Company (NOC) in Kirkuk on Friday, demanding jobs in Iraq’s oil sector while Oil Minister Basim Al-Abadi was inside the company’s headquarters.

Protesters told a Shafaq News correspondent that graduates had gone years without work in their field despite what they described as a need for engineers at oil companies.

“We’re asking for the chance to work in the oil sector after years of waiting since graduation,” protester Mahmoud Hassan told Shafaq News. He said the graduates gathered at the gate to make their demands heard during the minister’s visit and urged the Oil Ministry to open recruitment under clear, fair criteria.

Friday’s rally was at least the fourth reported protest by oil-sector graduates outside NOC in Kirkuk since September 22. On September 7, the oil minister asked the Cabinet to approve government positions for oil institute graduates from three cohorts, 2023 through 2025. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi later directed the Finance Ministry to include permanent and contract positions for graduates who had been waiting for work in the draft federal budget, subject to staffing needs.