Shafaq News- Baghdad

Holders of postgraduate degrees and top-ranking graduates began an open-ended sit-in outside Iraq’s Federal Public Service Council in Baghdad on Tuesday after government authorities failed to respond to their demands.

In a circulated video, one protester held Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi responsible for any assault, restrictions or other violations against the demonstrators.

Read more: Classroom to street corner: Degree holders stranded in Iraq's job drought

Earlier today, postgraduate degree holders and top-ranking graduates staged protests in Baghdad, demanding that their employment rights be secured in Iraq’s 2027 budget. Graduates of oil colleges and institutes also protested outside the North Oil Company's gate in Kirkuk on October 8, demanding jobs with the company and in Iraq's oil sector.

Read more: $45B deficit looms over Iraq’s draft 2027 budget