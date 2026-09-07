Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Oil Minister Bassim Mohammed Khudair has asked the Council of Ministers to approve government positions for oil institute graduates from the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025 and permanent appointments for contract and daily-wage workers at state oil companies.

According to an official document, Khudair said the positions would fill vacancies and meet the companies’ demand for engineering, technical and operational staff.

The ministry said the companies had sufficient allocations in their planning budgets to cover the proposed appointments, citing the Federal Financial Management Law and Finance Ministry regulations covering profitable state-owned companies that do not rely on the federal treasury.

The proposal covers contract workers under Cabinet Resolution No. 315 of 2019 and daily-wage workers under Resolution No. 192 of 2021.

Last week, graduates of Iraq’s petroleum institutes protested outside the Oil Ministry in Baghdad demanding government jobs, while engineers and science graduates continued demonstrations outside oil companies in Basra for a second consecutive week.

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