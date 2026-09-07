Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Monday called for legal action after a group of Iranian citizens attacked Iraqi students at their residence in Iran’s Semnan province.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein instructed the Iraqi Embassy in Tehran to look into the circumstances of the incident, the ministry said in a statement.

The embassy sent a delegation to check on the students and contacted Iranian authorities to follow the investigation, calling for legal action against those responsible.

The ministry welcomed measures taken by Iranian authorities to protect the students and transport them to their university to sit their exams. It also called on Iranian authorities to ensure the safety and security of Iraqi citizens and prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Earlier today, Iraq’s acting cultural attaché in Tehran, Haidar Nassar, told Shafaq News that the incident began when an intoxicated Iranian man entered the Iraqi students’ dormitory from the street and argued with several students. After they forced him out, he returned with a group of friends, and a fight broke out before Iranian security forces intervened. Iranian authorities later pledged to move the students to a safer, monitored location.