Shafaq News- Baghdad

India’s exports to Iraq fell to $317 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $545 million in the first quarter, a decline of about 41.8%, according to International Trade Center data.

Across 88 product categories, cereals topped Indian exports to Iraq during the quarter at $92 million, followed by meat and edible meat products at $63 million and mineral fuels, oils and related products at $53 million.

Pharmaceutical exports reached about $25 million, while coffee, tea, mate and spices totaled $14 million and fruit and nuts amounted to about $9.4 million.