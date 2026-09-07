Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 155,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,550 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session's 155,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,000 dinars and bought it at 155,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,350 dinars and buying prices at 155,300 dinars.